AMMAN — Jordan's exports of pharmaceutical products increased by 17.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, reaching JD147 million compared with JD125 million in the corresponding period last year, a Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) official said.

The growth has been driven by several factors, including efforts to expand access to new export markets and continued support for the sector, according to representatives of the industry, Fadi Atrash, representative of the Therapeutic Industries and Medical Supplies Sector at JCI, said.

He also said that the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical exports ranked as the second-fastest growing industrial export category during the first quarter, behind mining industries.

He also said that the sector's performance was in line with the objectives of Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to increase pharmaceutical exports to around JD2.1 billion by 2033.

Atrash attributed the sustained growth to rising international confidence in Jordanian medicines, citing the sector's strong reputation across regional and global markets, as well as the quality and competitiveness of locally manufactured pharmaceutical products.

He also highlighted Jordan's accession, through the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), to the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S), describing it as a significant milestone that will strengthen international recognition of the Kingdom's pharmaceutical regulatory framework and facilitate access to new export markets.

According to Atrash, Jordanian pharmaceutical products have entered a number of new markets in recent years, supported by their quality, diversity and competitiveness.

He praised the efforts of the JFDA in helping manufacturers comply with international standards through the implementation of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which has enhanced product quality and improved the sector's competitiveness abroad.

Jordan's pharmaceutical industry currently exports to 85 countries worldwide and is regarded as one of the Kingdom's highest value-added manufacturing sectors, he said.

The industry comprises around 30 manufacturing facilities across the country and provides around 10,000 direct jobs, with women accounting for 35 per cent of the workforce.

Jordan produces more than 5,000 pharmaceutical products covering a broad range of therapeutic areas, including chronic diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, neurological and psychiatric disorders, allergies and gastrointestinal conditions.

Products include tablets, capsules, liquids, drops, sprays, solutions, intravenous injections and creams.

Al-Atrash said the sector has an annual production capacity of around JD1.5 billion and operates under a successful model focused on branded generic medicines while maintaining high international manufacturing standards.

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