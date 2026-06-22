RIYADH - The first shipment of Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia has left Beirut on Saturday for Jeddah Islamic Port, marking the resumption of trade after a five-year ban imposed due to widespread smuggling activities.

Saudi Arabia lifted the ban last week following the positive outcomes of the stringent measures implemented by Lebanese authorities at the port, airport, and land border crossings.

The departure ceremony was attended by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, several ministers, and the newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Fahd Al-Dosari at Beirut Port on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Nawaf Salam affirmed that “Lebanon will never again allow itself to be a launching pad for any harm against our Arab brothers, but will instead serve as a partner in their security, stability, and prosperity.”

In his address, Saudi Ambassador Al-Dosari reiterated his country’s support for Lebanon’s stability, its sovereignty over all its territory, the well-being of its people, and its commitment to ensuring that Lebanon is not used as a platform to harm its brothers.

“In light of the positive steps taken by the Lebanese state, we are gathered today to witness the resumption of the first Lebanese exports to the Kingdom. This step underscores Saudi Arabia’s support for Lebanon’s stability, its sovereignty over all its territory, and the well-being of its people. It also reflects the Kingdom’s confidence in the Lebanese state’s ability to take the necessary measures to ensure that its territory is not used as a platform to harm its brothers,” he added.

On June 10, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman directed the resumption of Lebanese exports to the Kingdom in recognition of the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government to rebuild state institutions. The decision was made in response to a request from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

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