BUENOS AIRES - Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with senior government and private sector officials in Argentina to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed ways to enhance the role of the private sector in building high-quality partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

The meetings took place during an official visit by Al Zeyoudi as part of ‘UAE Trade Days’, with a high-level Emirati economic delegation comprising government officials, business leaders and representatives of Emirati companies operating across strategic sectors.

Al Zeyoudi also held a series of meetings with senior Argentine government officials and business leaders, including Pablo Quirno Magrane, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, in addition to other officials and representatives of the business community.

The discussions covered ways to deepen joint cooperation in technology, renewable energy, logistics and trade, and to advance trade and investment relations to broader horizons. The meetings reflected the strength of the strategic relationship between the UAE and Argentina and both sides’ commitment to elevating it in line with the UAE’s drive to build effective economic partnerships with Latin American countries and expand its global trade network.

The visit to the Argentine capital included a business roundtable that brought together investors and business leaders from the UAE and Argentina to discuss trade and investment opportunities in both markets and explore the prospects for stronger private sector partnerships, with the aim of boosting investment flows, increasing trade exchange and advancing sustainable economic development.

Al Zeyoudi said that Argentina is one of the UAE’s most important trading partners in Latin America, noting that both countries share a common vision for enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation across vital sectors.

“Our bilateral relations have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, reflected in the expansion of trade volumes and the broadening of cooperation to encompass agriculture, food security, energy, mining, science, technology and infrastructure,” he said.

He stressed that the visit embodies both countries’ commitment to strengthening their economic partnership and harnessing their respective competitive advantages, noting that Argentina holds significant potential in agriculture, food industries and advanced technology, while the UAE offers a world-class investment environment and a strategic location connecting global markets, along with deep expertise in renewable energy, logistics, the knowledge economy and artificial intelligence.

“Our discussions with Argentina reflect a renewed and shared vision for economic growth and mutual benefit. By building on the strengths of both countries, we can open new horizons for trade and innovation that serve our economies,” Al Zeyoudi said.

He noted that the meetings between the UAE delegation and business leaders and investors from both countries helped identify new investment opportunities and strengthened private sector dialogue, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting the private sector as a key partner in advancing economic cooperation.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Argentina reached US$767.5 million in 2025, a growth of 42.6 percent compared to 2024, reflecting the significant potential to expand trade relations between the two countries, particularly in food security, agriculture, renewable energy and advanced technology.

The visit to Argentina forms part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its economic presence in global markets through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) programme, launched in September 2021, which has resulted in the conclusion of agreements with countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas in support of sustainable trade and investment.

The UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for trade and investment through its commitment to free, open, and rules-based trade - having already surpassed its target of raising non-oil foreign trade to US$1 trillion, six years ahead of schedule. The outcomes of this visit to Argentina lay the groundwork for deeper economic partnerships and new horizons of shared growth and prosperity between the two countries.