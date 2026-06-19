AMMAN — Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu Saud and KfW Development Bank Office Country Director Matthias Schmidt-Rosen on Thursday signed an agreement linked to previously approved grant and project agreements for the National Water Carrier Project.

The agreement aims to launch implementation of the grant and reflects “continued” cooperation over many years and German support for the water sector to improve water security, according to a ministry statement.

Germany’s contribution to the National Water Carrier Project includes a 102-million-euro grant from the German government through KfW, in addition to 25 million euros through a debt swap agreement, bringing the total contribution to 127 million euros.

The ministry said that the contribution is one of the grants allocated to the project and reflects “continued” German support for Jordan’s water sector amid increasing demand and challenges linked to climate change.

The National Water Carrier Project, which will be implemented through a public-private partnership model, aims to provide Jordan with around 300 million cubic metres of additional drinking water annually starting in 2030.

The project includes the construction of a “large” desalination plant on the Red Sea and around 450 kilometres of transmission pipelines to deliver desalinated water to Amman and other areas, in addition to the installation of solar photovoltaic systems to cover part of the project’s energy needs through renewable energy sources.

Through integrating renewable energy, the project seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to Jordan’s goals in climate action and the transition to clean energy.

The National Water Carrier Project is considered one of the “main pillars of Jordan’s long-term water strategy” and is expected to “significantly” enhance the reliability and resilience of water supplies for households and the industrial and agricultural sectors.

The ministry said that the project, through mobilising financing from donor institutions alongside “broad” international support, represents a “model for innovative infrastructure financing and international cooperation in climate-resilient water management.”

The project is expected to ease pressure on "depleted" groundwater resources, support the recovery of aquifers and enhance the resilience of the water sector in the face of climate change and population growth.

It is classified as a national priority due to its importance in providing a reliable, long-term and sustainable water solution, addressing shortages for domestic use and supporting economic development.

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