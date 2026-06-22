AMMAN — The value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) in May totalled $107 million, while the number of certificates issued during the month reached 1,290.

According to chamber figures, the textile and leather sector topped exports at $92.6 million, followed by the food, agricultural and supply industries sector at $5.7 million, and the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector at $3 million.

The remaining exports were distributed across the chemical and cosmetics, engineering and electrical, plastics and rubber, construction, packaging, paper and stationery, and mining sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE) accounted for the largest share of exports during May, with a value of $102 million, followed by Cyber City at $3 million and the chamber’s main office at $808,000.

Exports to the United States totalled around $48.4 million, while exports to the Netherlands stood at $6.8 million, Germany at $4.3 million, Saudi Arabia at $2.9 million, and Canada at $2.1 million.

ICI President Hani Abu Hassan said the industrial sector in the northern region continued to achieve positive results during the first five months of 2026, despite regional challenges and shifts in global trade.

He added that export growth reflects the ability of Irbid’s industries to maintain production and export momentum and sustain their presence in foreign markets despite surrounding challenges.

Abu Hassan stressed the importance of continuing to support the industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness to sustain this positive performance, noting that the chamber is working with government agencies and partner institutions to open new markets and diversify exports, Petra reported.

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