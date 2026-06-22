The increase marks a reversal of the declines recorded in 2023 and 2024, according to GASTAT's annual Industrial Production Index (IPI) report.

Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities recorded the strongest growth among all industrial sectors, rising by 10.0 percent year-on-year.

Mining and quarrying activity increased by 5.8 percent, while oil activities grew by 5.4 percent and non-oil activities expanded by 4.3 percent.

Within manufacturing, chemical products emerged as the strongest-performing sub-sector, posting growth of 9.3 percent. Overall manufacturing activity rose by 3.9 percent.

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities increased by 5.2 percent, while food manufacturing grew by 2.9 percent and the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products rose by 3.7 percent.

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