Yanbu -- Yanbu Industrial City continues to reinforce its position as one of the Kingdom's leading industrial and economic centers. Supported by advanced infrastructure and an integrated investment ecosystem, it has become a global hub for industry and energy and a key contributor to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The city is home to 158 operational factories and industrial facilities.

Total industrial investments have reached approximately SAR314.19 billion across an area exceeding 606 square kilometers. Yanbu hosts a range of strategic industries, including refining, petrochemicals, energy, and advanced manufacturing.



Its location on the Red Sea coast strengthens its role as a major logistics gateway for international trade and global supply chains.

The city's industrial network includes oil refineries, a liquefied natural gas terminal, and facilities producing titanium dioxide, reinforcing steel, flat glass, lubricants and motor oils, and synthetic fibers.

King Fahd Industrial Port is one of the city's key economic drivers. The port has a handling capacity of up to 210 million tons annually through 34 marine berths and supports both export and import activities, helping enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector.



Yanbu Industrial City contributes approximately 115.24 million tons annually to national exports, underscoring its role in promoting local content and expanding non-oil exports.



In digital transformation, the city has implemented 58 initiatives, including five smart-city projects aimed at enhancing services and improving technological infrastructure. It has also made progress in environmental sustainability, achieving an industrial-waste recycling rate of 77.71%.



The city features green spaces covering 1.2 square kilometers, including more than 450,000 shrubs and 126,000 trees. These efforts contribute to improving the urban environment and enhancing quality of life for residents and workers.



Yanbu Industrial City continues to attract high-value investments and expand advanced industrial activities, further strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global center for industry, energy, and logistics.