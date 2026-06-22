Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid, announced a set of new initiatives aimed at supporting industry and exports, including the launch of an industrial fund under the Egyptian Sovereign Fund and a unified digital platform for economic entities to streamline investor procedures.

The announcement was made during his participation in the Fifth Engineering Export Excellence Awards (EXXA 2026), organised by the Engineering Export Council under the patronage of the Prime Minister and in the presence of the Ministers of Finance and Industry.

Farid said the government places production and exports at the top of its priorities, noting that the presence of members of the economic group at the event reflects the government’s full commitment to supporting the industrial sector and exporters.

He added that Egypt is working to create a more competitive business environment to boost exports and strengthen local production capabilities. He also revealed that the government, in coordination with the Ministries of Investment, Industry, and Finance, is working to establish an industrial fund aimed at supporting industrial expansion projects and reducing investment risks.

The minister urged companies to submit projects and feasibility studies focused on deepening local manufacturing and increasing value-added production, noting that the state is prepared to provide land and financing for viable projects.

He explained that the ministry’s strategy is based on two main pillars: increasing Egyptian exports to foreign markets and promoting import substitution through expanding local production of engineering components and products, thereby reducing the trade gap and increasing employment.

Farid also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand field communication programmes with factories across governorates to introduce government incentives and support exporters in accessing international markets.

In terms of digital transformation, he announced the expansion of government data platforms, including those of the Export Development Authority and the Commercial Representation Authority, to improve access to accurate market information for exporters.

He further confirmed that approvals have been completed for the launch of the “Economic Entities Platform”, a unified digital window that will allow investors to track approvals and licences from various authorities, including environmental and civil protection requirements, while facilitating capital increases and reducing processing times.

Engineering Export Performance

During the event, Sherif El-Sayad, Chairperson of the Engineering Export Council, said EXXA has become a national platform recognising excellence in the engineering export sector and encouraging companies to expand their global presence.

He said engineering exports reached $2.5bn in the first four months of 2026, up from $2.1bn in the same period last year, representing growth of around 20%.

El-Sayad noted that Egypt’s engineering industry continues to grow despite global and regional challenges, supported by government efforts to enhance competitiveness and exports.

He added that hosting the event near the Sun Boat at the Grand Egyptian Museum carried symbolic significance, linking ancient Egyptian engineering achievements with modern industrial success.

Awards and Recognitions

The EXXA 2026 ceremony honoured several companies across different categories. Samsung Electronics Egypt received three major awards: Best Multinational Exporter, Best Exporter to the Largest Number of Countries, and Best Exporter to the Americas.

El Sewedy Cables won Best Egyptian Exporter (Large Enterprises), while Energya Power Cables – El Sewedy Helal Group received three awards for innovation, green manufacturing excellence, and youth-led export leadership. Dr Greiche for Glass Industries was recognised for export success.

In the SME categories, MoDuPay Cards won Best Medium Exporter, El Amal Home Appliances Factory won Best Small Exporter, and 3Brothers Group received the Emerging Exporter Award. Crystal Asfour was awarded for excellence in AI applications in manufacturing.

In sector-specific awards, Fresh Electric won Best Exporter in Home Appliances and OEM Brands, while Egyptian Engineering Morkos won in Machinery and Equipment. Elsewedy Electric Products was recognised in Electrical Industries, Chloride Egypt in Automotive Components, Tiba for Trading and Manufacturing in Kitchen Tools, and German Batteries for Local Content Excellence.