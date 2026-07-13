Qatar's top government body, the Amiri Diwan, has announced that the country's former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, whose leadership transformed the Gulf state into a global energy powerhouse and raised its international profile, died on Sunday at the age of 74.

In a statement carried by the state-run Qatar News Agency, the Amiri Diwan announced Sheikh Hamad's death and offered condolences, praising his service to the country.

Under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, an official mourning period has been declared in the Kingdom of Bahrain for four days, beginning today (July 12) for Sheikh Hamad, reported BNA, citing the Royal Court.

The flags will be flown at half-mast across the Kingdom throughout the mourning period, it added.

The UAE too has announced a four-day period of mourning for the late Qatari leader.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at all official government institutions within the State, as well as at its embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, for four days, beginning Sunday, 12 July, and ending at the close of Wednesday, 15 July, said the Presidential Court in a statement.

Kuwait too has declared four days of official mourning following the death of Qatar’s late leader.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has ordered that flags will be flown at half-mast across Kuwait and at the country’s embassies abroad from Sunday in tribute to Sheikh Hamad, widely known as the Father Emir.

Indian government has declared a one-day national mourning tomorrow (July 13) as a mark of respect for Father Amir. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at the late Qatari leader’s demise calling him a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity and described him as a true friend of India.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare transfer of authority among Gulf monarchies, said a Reuters report.

Widely regarded as the architect of modern Qatar, Sheikh Hamad oversaw the country's rapid economic transformation by expanding its liquefied natural gas industry, enabling Qatar to commercialise its vast North Field gas reserves and become one of the world's largest LNG exporters, it added.

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