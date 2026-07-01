Qatar attracted $3.4 billion in FDI capital expenditure (capex) across 373 projects that generated 15,051 new jobs, according Invest Qatar’s 2025 Annual Report.

More than 50% of total FDI capex was directed towards greenfield projects, and nearly half of all FDI projects were classified as medium to high tech investments, underscoring investor confidence in Qatar’s advanced, innovation-led economy, it said.

These results reflect the strength of Qatar’s fundamentals, supported by world-class infrastructure, a business-friendly regulatory environment and a growing talent and knowledge ecosystem, the report said.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Advisory Council of Invest Qatar, said: “Against an evolving global backdrop, Qatar has remained focused on bolstering its resilient economy, one that offers clarity, opportunity and enduring value to investors. In 2025, we achieved key milestones that further solidified the country’s position as a premier investment destination, supported by strategic initiatives that enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of our ecosystem. Together with our partners, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum and ensuring Qatar remains a preferred global hub for investment and innovation.”

Qatar also witnessed a 52% increase in new FDI projects, rising to 373 projects up from 245 projects in 2024. Key investment activity was broad-based across established industrial sectors and emerging growth industries, reflecting a diversified and resilient investment landscape aligned with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The top five sectors, consumer products, business services, food and beverages, software and IT services, and textiles, accounted for 69% of total projects, highlighting strong momentum across both traditional and knowledge-driven industries.

Throughout 2025, Invest Qatar accelerated efforts to enhance investor engagement and strengthen Qatar’s global investment proposition. A key milestone was the expansion of its international footprint through dedicated representatives in London, New York, Paris, Mumbai and Istanbul, enabling closer proximity to investors in priority markets and providing tailored, on-the-ground support.

The agency also launched a $1 billion national incentives programme, offering four targeted packages for advanced industries, logistics, technology and financial services, aimed at strengthening priority sectors and enhancing Qatar’s global competitiveness.

In parallel, Invest Qatar advanced its digital transformation agenda with a major upgrade of the Invest Qatar Gateway, the country’s first integrated digital platform supporting investors across the full business lifecycle, from entry to expansion. Notable enhancements included a secure document vault and streamlined access to tailored banking and telecommunications services. The platform now hosts more than 15,000 registered users and over 900 companies.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “2025 stands as a year of purposeful progress, deepened partnerships and growing confidence in the nation’s long-term economic vision. Through expanding our international footprint and introducing strategic incentives and digital solutions, we continue to reinforce Qatar’s visibility as a trusted long-term investment partner. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on this momentum to ensure Qatar remains a destination where investment is supported, growth is accelerated and progress is shared.”

Qatar’s improving global standing further reflects this momentum, with the country achieving notable rankings across key international indices. In 2025, Qatar ranked among the top 10 globally in the International Institute for Management Development’s Global Competitiveness Report for the first time. It also rose 21 places to rank 12th globally in fDi Intelligence’s Greenfield FDI Performance Index, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for greenfield investment.

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