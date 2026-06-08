The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced changes to the fifth series of the 5, 10, and 50 riyal denominations, in line with the laws in force in the State of Qatar. According to a statement published by the QCB on the platform X, the changes include the official state emblem, the Arabic numerals, and the issue date.

QCB clarified that the prior edition of the 5, 10, and 50 riyal denominations (Fifth Series) issued before these changes will remain in circulation without any effect. These changes will be applied to other currency denominations at a later time. Page 9

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