Saudi-based Red Sea International Company (RSI) has announced that its key subsidiary, The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work, has secured a key subcontract from Salini Saudi Arabia to deliver mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for a project within the mega Diriyah City development.

The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work is one of the top standalone MEP contractors delivering world class projects via end to end solutions such as integrated design, engineering and construction services.

As per the SAR353 million ($94 million) deal, the RSI unit will be responsible for providing engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning services in addition to all mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works.

Pioneering modular engineering since 1967, Red Sea International (RSI), is known for its strong record and international expertise.

The entire contract work will be completed by The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work within a 15-month period, said RSI in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

On the financial impact, the Saudi group said it will start from the second quarter onwards.

This comes close on the heels of Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company's recent win in Riyadh where it snapped up a similar contract for the King Salman International Airport project this February.

The enabling works package was awarded by King Salman International Airport Development Company and will be completed with a four-year period.

Also it secured a SAR220 million ($58.6 million) contract from Al Arab Hospital Company for the construction of a premium healthcare facility this year.

The 19-storey hospital, comprising two basement levels, will be located on the Corniche Road in the South Obhur district of Jeddah, it added.

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