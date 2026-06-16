Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has signed a contract with Abr Al Mamlakah Real Estate, a subsidiary of Abr Al Mamlakah Holding Group, to develop a plug-and-play factory project within SPARK’s complex in the Eastern Province.

Under the contract, Abr Al Mamlakah Real Estate will develop an integrated facility comprising 168 ready-built factories across a total area of 214,000 square metres (sqm) to meet the needs of local and international companies operating in the energy sector.

The factory complex also supports the Ministry of Energy’s Nuwatin initiative, which seeks to increase localisation levels, expand the supplier base, attract investment, and boost the contribution of Saudi industrial enterprises to the national economy.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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