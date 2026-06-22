​Morocco's ⁠annual ‌inflation ​rate, measured by ​the consumer price ​index, ⁠dropped to ​1.2% ‌in May from ⁠1.7% ⁠a ​month ‌earlier, ⁠the statistics agency said ‌on Monday.

(Reporting by Ahmed ⁠El ​Jechtimi; ​Editing ‌by ⁠Andrew ​Cawthorne)