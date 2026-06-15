Remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached $39.2 billion during the first 10 months of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced.

This marks a 33.2% year-on-year (YoY) growth, compared to $29.4 billion during the 10-month period a FY earlier.

In April, remittances jumped by 44% to nearly $4.3 billion, up from $3 billion in April 2025.

In the first nine months of FY 2025/2026, the remittances hiked by 32% to $34.9 billion from $26.4 billion.

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