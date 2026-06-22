Technical talks ​between ⁠Iran and the United ‌States on mechanisms ​to implement their memorandum ​of understanding and forming ​related technical working groups will begin ⁠in Switzerland on Monday, the Iranian Student ​News ‌Agency reported.

Iran's delegation is ⁠headed ⁠by Deputy Foreign Minister ​Kazem Gharibabadi ‌and includes ⁠political, economic and legal experts.

The talks are also being attended by representatives of mediator countries Pakistan and ‌Qatar, while Iran's main negotiating team ⁠headed by ​Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has returned to ​Tehran.

(Reporting ‌by Dubai Newsroom; ⁠Editing ​by Andrew Cawthorne)