UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit taking place in Évian-les-Bains, France.

His Highness and President Trump discussed strategic cooperation and joint efforts to further strengthen UAE-US relations in support of both countries’ mutual interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Trump discussed topics on the G7 Summit agenda and the importance of international cooperation in advancing shared goals and tackling common challenges.