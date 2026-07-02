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San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Thursday that U.S. monetary policy is "slightly restrictive" but that with "exceedingly strong" investment growth in AI-related technology and a stable labor market it's unclear what the Fed's next step should be.
"I think there's a scenario where we have to fight inflation that turns out to be more persistent," Daly said at a Banco de España conference in Santander, Spain, noting that the drop in oil prices since the Iran war ceasefire is good news for the economy and the consumer. "There's also a scenario where the growth just doesn't continue to sustain itself ... or the investment slows because people are worried they haven't seen the gains yet."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Louise Heavens)