Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed progress on the government's restructuring and governance plan of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as per a statement.

This comes within the state's directives to improve public asset management, enhance the performance and productivity rate of government-affiliated companies, and support greater private-sector participation in the economy.

In his meeting with Assistant to the Prime Minister and CEO of the State-Owned Enterprises Unit at the Cabinet Hashem El-Sayed, Madbouly said the government is continuing to implement a comprehensive program aimed at restructuring SOEs and improving their governance role within economic activity.

The program seeks to strengthen the financial and operational performance of these companies, maximize the utilization of their assets, particularly underutilized assets, and support the government's privatization program through the offering of stakes in a number of state-owned companies.

He added that the restructuring program is moving forward rapidly under a comprehensive vision designed to improve the competitiveness of state-owned enterprises and increase their contribution to economic development.

The government is also working on legislative reforms to facilitate future offerings of SOEs and create a more attractive investment environment, supporting efforts to improve asset management efficiency and maximize economic returns.

During the meeting, El-Sayed reviewed the status of government-owned companies operating under major holding companies, including the Chemical Industries Holding Company, the Metallurgical Industries Holding‏ (MIH), HoldiPharma, the Cotton & Textile Industries Holding Company (CTIHC), the Holding Company for Construction and Development, and the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels (HOTAC).

He also presented an overview of the distribution of subsidiaries across these holding companies, their ownership structures, and their stock market status. The companies include firms listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), companies temporarily registered on the exchange, entities completing temporary registration procedures, and a number of unlisted companies.

The review forms part of the government's ongoing assessment of state-owned enterprises and their readiness for future development initiatives and potential offerings under the privatization program.

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