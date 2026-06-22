Arab Finance: Egycap Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (Pre Group) to 4.232% from 5.187% at an amount of EGP 72 million, according to a bourse filing.

Egycap sold 10 million shares in the EGX-listed company at an average price of EGP 7.20 per share.

Aspire Securities & Bonds was the brokerage company for the transaction, which was executed on June 17th.

Last month, the group announced the full delivery of all residential units at its Hadaba project in 6th of October City while continuing construction progress at its Ivoire West development in Sheikh Zayed.

The company also revealed plans to begin delivering the first phase of Ivoire West by the end of 2026 ahead of schedule.