AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said on Thursday that it signed six financing and grant agreements in May worth approximately 158.9 million euros to support key development projects across Jordan.

Three grant agreements, valued at 135 million euros, were signed with the European Commission under the Jordan-EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

The funding includes 30 million euros for human capital development, 25 million euros to strengthen integrated border management, and 80 million euros to support Syrian refugees, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministry also signed a 14 million euros grant agreement with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for the "Innovative Approaches for Financial Inclusion in MSMEs" project. Financed by Germany (10 million euros) and the Netherlands (4 million euros), the initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to improve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises' access to an inclusive and green financial system.

In the water sector, the ministry signed an amendment to a German-funded grant agreement with GIZ worth 8.23 million euros to improve energy efficiency across the sector.

To promote women's economic empowerment, the ministry also finalised an agreement for the "Women's Economic Participation in the Floriculture Sector in Jordan" project, which aims to remove barriers to women's employment while expanding opportunities in the sector. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and UN Women with $1.9 million in funding from the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Facility.

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