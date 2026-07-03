AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat said on Thursday that 19 companies have exported agricultural products under the government's agricultural export support programme.

Total financial support provided to exporters has exceeded JD1.059 million, including around JD5, 200 allocated for maritime freight assistance, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khraisat said that the specialised committee overseeing the agricultural export support programme has begun its work and meets regularly to review applications. He added that more than 500 farmers have directly benefited from the initiative.

The ministry continues to expand its agricultural support and marketing programmes to help open new international markets for Jordanian produce. These efforts aim to boost farmers' incomes, ensure the sector's sustainability and increase agriculture's contribution to the national economy.

The support programmes also enhance the global competitiveness of Jordanian agricultural products and help exporters access new markets, driving economic growth and increasing returns across the agricultural sector.

Following a Cabinet decision, the government has extended the export support programme for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Under the programme, exporters receive a 50 per cent subsidy on air freight costs and a 25 per cent subsidy on maritime freight costs.

The programme has helped increase the presence of Jordanian agricultural products in several European and international markets. Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands and Denmark are among the leading importers, reflecting growing international confidence in the quality of Jordanian produce.

Khraisat stressed that export support remains a key pillar of the ministry's development strategy. By reducing export costs and strengthening agricultural value chains, the programme improves returns for farmers and reinforces Jordan's position as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products to international markets, Petra reported.

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