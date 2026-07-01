AMMAN — Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq on Tuesday met a delegation from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB) to discuss ways to expand trade and investment ties between Jordan and Brazil.

During the meeting, the CCAB invited Haj Tawfiq to deliver a keynote address at the Brazil and Arab Countries Economic Forum 2026, which is scheduled to be held in São Paulo on August 25, according to a JCC statement.

The discussions highlighted the forum's role as a strategic platform bringing together public and private sector leaders to explore opportunities in logistics, energy, the digital economy and cross-sector investment.

The two sides also reviewed preparations for a Brazilian products exhibition to be held in Amman in October 2026, featuring companies from the food processing, construction, furniture, pharmaceutical, apparel and coffee sectors.

Building on the success of the 2025 Jordanian-Brazilian Economic Forum, the exhibition aims to strengthen Brazil's presence in the Jordanian market and create opportunities for trade and investment.

Haj Tawfiq said Jordan's strategic location, network of free trade agreements and logistics infrastructure position the Kingdom as a regional gateway and re-export hub for neighbouring markets.

He added that the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) has helped create an attractive investment environment, opening up opportunities in the food industries, pharmaceuticals, and energy, trade, tourism and information technology sectors.

JCC chairman also proposed including tourism operators in future Brazilian business delegations to promote Jordan's religious, medical and cultural tourism, alongside its role as a regional economic and logistics hub.

The CCAB reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the JCC, noting that both the economic forum in São Paulo and the exhibition in Amman would provide valuable platforms for fostering business partnerships and attracting investment, according to JCC statement.

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