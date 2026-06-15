Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid met with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and discussed ways to strengthen investment and trade cooperation between their countries, according to a statement.

The talks focused on strengthening economic partnerships and exploring joint investment opportunities across key sectors, including textiles and ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as well as bus and tractor manufacturing.

Both sides also reviewed prospects for closer collaboration between investment agencies, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds to facilitate investment flows and support joint projects.

Farid emphasized Egypt's commitment to deepening economic relations with Uzbekistan as part of the government's strategy to expand cooperation with high-potential emerging markets.

The minister highlighted the country’s competitive advantages as an investment destination, including its strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, and extensive network of trade agreements that provide investors with preferential access to regional and global markets.

Meanwhile, the ministry is working to secure an attractive and stimulating business environment for investment, calling on Uzbek companies in the Egyptian market to leverage the available investment opportunities.

For his part, Saidov described Egypt as a key economic partner in the region and expressed Uzbekistan's interest in strengthening cooperation in trade. He also noted Uzbekistan is implementing ambitious programs to attract foreign investment, diversify its sources, and boost cooperation with friendly countries.