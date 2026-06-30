AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry on Monday launched a new knowledge series titled "Industrialist's Compass" aimed at providing industrial companies with simplified and practical analysis of key global economic, trade and regulatory developments.

The series seeks to outline the implications of economic changes on Jordan’s industrial sector, enabling companies to make prepared and flexible decisions in a rapidly changing business environment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The chamber stated that the launch, through its Studies and Policies Department, aligns with its role in supporting national industrial competitiveness and providing specialised economic knowledge to industrialists, particularly amid accelerating global shifts in international trade, supply chains, environmental regulations, geopolitical developments and technological transformation.

It provides practical recommendations and actionable steps to help companies prepare for changes, seize opportunities and reduce risks.

The first issue addresses the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), one of the "most significant" new trade-related regulations affecting exporters to the European market or those targeting it in the future.

It explains the mechanism, covered sectors and its potential implications for Jordanian industry.

The publication outlines practical guidance for early preparation, including organising energy and fuel consumption data linked to production, identifying emission sources, engaging early with European clients to understand requirements, and beginning carbon emissions data collection and measurement.

It highlights the European Commission’s self-assessment tool to evaluate exposure to CBAM requirements.

The chamber said "Industrial Compass" will be issued periodically and will cover priority topics for Jordan's industrial sector, including global trade developments, energy and raw material prices, supply chains, tariffs, international regulations, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

It added that the series forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance knowledge-based services for industrial firms and strengthen their ability to adapt to global transformations, supporting export growth and reinforcing the competitiveness of Jordanian industry in regional and international markets.

The JCI urged industrial companies to follow the series and benefit from its content as a practical tool to understand global shifts and turn them into growth opportunities.

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