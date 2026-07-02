AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat said on Wednesday that the official statistics for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the vital role of the agricultural sector in supporting the national economy.

The agricultural sector achieved the highest growth rate among all economic activities at 6.8 per cent at constant prices compared to the same period in 2025, as which contribution to the Gross Domestic Product reached a historic high of 6.1 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khreisat attributed this “strong” performance to “successful” government policies and ministry programmes implemented alongside farmers and private partners, focusing on boosting productivity, improving natural resource efficiency, and expanding export markets for Jordanian produce.

The official data showed that Jordan's overall economy grew by 2.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, up from 2.7 per cent in 2025, as the agricultural sector successfully led all economic pillars in terms of growth speed, the minister noted.

Beyond leading in growth rate, agriculture directly pushed the national economy forwards, he said, adding that the sector contributed 0.40 percentage points to the total 2.9 per cent growth, ranking second only to the manufacturing industry.

He pointed out that these positive indicators resulted from the Economic Modernisation Vision and its 2026-2029 execution programme.

The ministry supported this progress through targeted agricultural calendars and subsidised financing to encourage modern technology adoption.

The government also focused on stimulating local agribusinesses and facilitating crop exports via air and sea freight.

He added that the ministry remains committed to strategic plans that enhance national food security and boost product competitiveness in local and global markets.

Khreisat emphasised that investing in agriculture directly drives economic and social development.

He praised the continuous efforts of Jordanian farmers as essential partners in achieving these milestone national results.

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