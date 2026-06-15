World Bank managing director’s Visit to Jordan to spotlight growth, job creation

AMMAN — World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, accompanied by Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, has begun a three-day visit to Jordan focused on supporting growth and job creation under the country’s Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

During her visit, Bjerde will meet with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and other senior government officials, development partners, and stakeholders, a World Bank statement said.

Discussions will focus on Jordan’s efforts to preserve economic stability and advance reforms amid a challenging regional environment.

They will also highlight the country’s ambitions to create jobs and drive growth, water security, and its vision to become a regional technology hub, while reaffirming the World Bank Group’s readiness to support implementation through global expertise and experience, the statement said.

Bjerde will also visit an AI pilot school supported by the World Bank’s MASAR programme, where she will engage with students, teachers, and education leaders on the use of AI and digital tools to improve learning, strengthen teaching, and equip students with skills for the future.