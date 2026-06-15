Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>Levant>World Bank managing dire...
JORDAN

World Bank managing director’s Visit to Jordan to spotlight growth, job creation

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
June 15, 2026
RELATED TOPICS
JORDANLEVANTjobsTECHNOLOGYARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEJORDAN
PHOTO

AMMAN — World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, accompanied by Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, has begun a three-day visit to Jordan focused on supporting growth and job creation under the country’s Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

During her visit, Bjerde will meet with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and other senior government officials, development partners, and stakeholders, a World Bank statement said.

Discussions will focus on Jordan’s efforts to preserve economic stability and advance reforms amid a challenging regional environment.

They will also highlight the country’s ambitions to create jobs and drive growth, water security, and its vision to become a regional technology hub, while reaffirming the World Bank Group’s readiness to support implementation through global expertise and experience, the statement said.

Bjerde will also visit an AI pilot school supported by the World Bank’s MASAR programme, where she will engage with students, teachers, and education leaders on the use of AI and digital tools to improve learning, strengthen teaching, and equip students with skills for the future.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
JT
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2026

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

REAL ESTATE

Jordan: Real estate trading volume reaches $3.4bln through May

Jordan: Real estate trading volume reaches $3.4bln through May
Jordan: Real estate trading volume reaches $3.4bln through May
POWER

Jordan: Fils Al Reef committee approves $1.4mln for 199 electricity connections in May

Jordan: Fils Al Reef committee approves $1.4mln for 199 electricity connections in May
Jordan: Fils Al Reef committee approves $1.4mln for 199 electricity connections in May
WATER

Project installs 500 water tanks to support southern Jordan communities

Project installs 500 water tanks to support southern Jordan communities
Project installs 500 water tanks to support southern Jordan communities
OIL AND GAS

Jordan: Cabinet extends NPC concession for Risha gas field until 2061

Jordan: Cabinet extends NPC concession for Risha gas field until 2061
Jordan: Cabinet extends NPC concession for Risha gas field until 2061
POWER

Jordan’s National Electric Power Company says sales rise 2.5% through May 2026

Jordan’s National Electric Power Company says sales rise 2.5% through May 2026
Jordan’s National Electric Power Company says sales rise 2.5% through May 2026
DEBT

Jordan: SSC cuts debt installment interest rates to support businesses

Jordan: SSC cuts debt installment interest rates to support businesses
Jordan: SSC cuts debt installment interest rates to support businesses
CONSTRUCTION

Jordan: Preliminary works begin on landmark stadium in Amra City project

Jordan: Preliminary works begin on landmark stadium in Amra City project
Jordan: Preliminary works begin on landmark stadium in Amra City project
INVESTMENT

Jordan: ISSF says it invests $7mln in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V, launching second investment cycle

Jordan: ISSF says it invests $7mln in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V, launching second investment cycle
Jordan: ISSF says it invests $7mln in Endeavour Catalyst Fund V, launching second investment cycle

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Qatari Dandy IPO price range at $1.37-$1.42

Qatari Dandy IPO price range at $1.37-$1.42
Qatari Dandy IPO price range at $1.37-$1.42
IPO

Oman’s OMIFCO sets IPO price range, looks to raise $678mln

Oman’s OMIFCO sets IPO price range, looks to raise $678mln
Oman’s OMIFCO sets IPO price range, looks to raise $678mln
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to launch $49mln share buyback today

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to launch $49mln share buyback today
Abu Dhabi’s IHC to launch $49mln share buyback today
BONDS

ICBC Dubai prices $300mln FRN, CNH2.8bln fixed-rate green bonds

ICBC Dubai prices $300mln FRN, CNH2.8bln fixed-rate green bonds
ICBC Dubai prices $300mln FRN, CNH2.8bln fixed-rate green bonds
INVESTMENT

Brookfield Arabia secures CMA approval to manage investments in Saudi Arabia

Brookfield Arabia secures CMA approval to manage investments in Saudi Arabia
Brookfield Arabia secures CMA approval to manage investments in Saudi Arabia
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sinad Holding secures $80mln credit facility from Alinma Bank

Sinad Holding secures $80mln credit facility from Alinma Bank
Sinad Holding secures $80mln credit facility from Alinma Bank
LOGISTICS

ADQ moves to consolidate control of Egypt's Alexandria Containers under AD Ports

ADQ moves to consolidate control of Egypt's Alexandria Containers under AD Ports
ADQ moves to consolidate control of Egypt's Alexandria Containers under AD Ports
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Kuwait’s KIA joins NVIDIA, Vistra and KKR in $10bln AI firm

Kuwait’s KIA joins NVIDIA, Vistra and KKR in $10bln AI firm
Kuwait’s KIA joins NVIDIA, Vistra and KKR in $10bln AI firm
IPO

Qalaa Chairman expects IPO of ports unit in Sept-Oct 2026

Qalaa Chairman expects IPO of ports unit in Sept-Oct 2026
Qalaa Chairman expects IPO of ports unit in Sept-Oct 2026

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Oman’s OMIFCO sets IPO price range, looks to raise $678mln

2.

Iraq scraps Baghdad airport, development rail projects

3.

Brookfield Arabia secures CMA approval to manage investments in Saudi Arabia

4.

Kuwait’s KIA joins NVIDIA, Vistra and KKR in $10bln AI firm

5.

Abu Dhabi’s IHC to launch $49mln share buyback today

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Jordan's Prime minister directs ministries to reduce operating costs by 15%

2

Agreement signed to establish business council between Jordan, Kurdistan Region

3

Central Bank of Jordan: Foreign reserves rise to $27.18bln in May

4

Government suspends recruitment of non-Jordanians across most sectors

5

Jordan: GAM launches smart parking project under public-private partnership

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Qatar: Banking, industrial, transport and realty stocks propel QSE nearly 200 points higher

2

Qatar: QSE index opens higher

3

UAE President to participate in G7 Summit hosted by France

4

Sajaa Logistics Complex emerges as srategic hub with capacity exceeding 850,000 containers

5

Oman hotels record 696,911 guests, $250mln revenue

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Dubai Investments to decide on DIP IPO by May 15, plans three more listings

Dubai Investments to decide on DIP IPO by May 15, plans three more listings
Dubai Investments to decide on DIP IPO by May 15, plans three more listings

SPONSORED CONTENT

INSURANCE

Mediclinic Middle East and MetLife partner to deliver nationwide access to virtual care

Mediclinic Middle East and MetLife partner to deliver nationwide access to virtual care
Mediclinic Middle East and MetLife partner to deliver nationwide access to virtual care
FINTECH

Velex Investments identifies regulatory alignment as driver of fintech growth in MEA

ECONOMY

Investing in a world of layered uncertainty

ECONOMY

Securitised and CLO ETFs: Resilience, diversification and the case for active

LATEST VIDEO

SUKUK

VIDEO: Arab Energy Fund prices $500mln 5-year sukuk as demand tops $900mln

VIDEO: Arab Energy Fund prices $500mln 5-year sukuk as demand tops $900mln
VIDEO: Arab Energy Fund prices $500mln 5-year sukuk as demand tops $900mln

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds