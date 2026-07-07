More than 100 newly qualified finance professionals have joined Oman's workforce as ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) welcomed its newest members at a ceremony in Muscat, reinforcing the country's growing pipeline of internationally qualified talent supporting economic diversification and the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

The ACCA New Member Ceremony celebrated more than 100 members who qualified during 2024 and 2025, while recognising over 30 prize winners for outstanding academic achievement.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Labour, including Dr Mohammed Mustafa Al Najjar, General Director of the General Directorate of Training at the Ministry of Labour in Oman; and the Oman Association of Chartered Public Accountants (OACPA), including Fathiya Al Maskari CPA, ACFE, a OACPA board member, who also made a speech.

ACCA said the new members would contribute to the development of internationally qualified finance professionals as Oman pursues economic diversification under its Vision 2040 strategy.

As Oman continues to diversify its economy and strengthen its position as a regional investment and business hub, demand for highly qualified finance professionals continues to grow.

Internationally recognised accountancy qualifications play an increasingly important role in equipping organisations with the expertise needed to drive strong governance, sustainable growth and long-term economic resilience.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: “Behind every successful economy is a strong pipeline of skilled finance professionals. Today's new ACCA members have demonstrated exceptional commitment and resilience in achieving a globally recognised qualification, and they now have an important role to play in helping shape Oman's future economy.”

“As businesses navigate technological change, sustainability priorities and an increasingly complex global environment, finance professionals are becoming strategic leaders within organisations. We are proud to support the development of talent that will contribute to Oman's long-term prosperity and the ambitions set out in Oman Vision 2040,” he added.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Oman Association of Chartered Public Accountants (OACPA), said: “The development of highly qualified finance professionals is fundamental to building a resilient and competitive economy. Strengthening professional capabilities supports not only businesses and investors, but also the wider national agenda by enhancing governance, transparency and financial excellence across the public and private sectors.”

“We are proud to work alongside organisations such as ACCA to support the next generation of finance professionals and congratulate all of today's new members on reaching this important milestone in their careers,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed Mustafa Al-Najjar, General Director of the General Directorate of Training at the Ministry of Labour in Oman, said: “Professional qualifications such as those of ACCA are becoming increasingly important in today's evolving labour market, equipping professionals with globally recognised skills and competencies. In Oman, this aligns with the national vision to support employees across both the public and private sectors in obtaining professional qualifications that enhance workforce capability, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.”

The ceremony also featured an inspiring address from Zahir Al Wahaibi FCCA, Operational Excellence Manager at Petroleum Development Oman, who shared his professional journey and encouraged new members to embrace lifelong learning, lead with integrity and seize the opportunities ahead.-TradeArabia News Service

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