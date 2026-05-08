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FRANKFURT: Commerzbank said on Friday that it plans to cut 3,000 jobs to help it reach more ambitious profit targets as part of a strategy to fend off a takeover by Italy's UniCredit. For months, the Italian and German banks have been in a standoff, pitting UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel and his expansion plans against a German lender that is critical for the financing of Europe's largest economy. The more ambitious plan follows UniCredit's move earlier this week to officially launch its cross-border takeover attempt at a lowball price of 37 billion euros.
"UniCredit’s communicated plan remains vague and bears considerable execution risks, while using misleading narratives that discredit Commerzbank," the bank said.
The staff reductions mark a third round of cuts in recent years. Commerzbank shed 10,000 people, or a third of its German staff, earlier this decade and announced plans to cut another 3,900 last year. Orcel has made clear that he would slash the Frankfurt-based headquarters.
The bank upgraded a series of financial targets, foreseeing higher profit and revenues by 2028 than it had previously anticipated.
It also flagged around 450 million euros ($528 million) in restructuring costs as it cuts the jobs.
The announcements came as the bank reported net profit rose 9.4% in the first quarter, better than analysts had expected.
Net profit of 913 million euros in the quarter was up from 834 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 868 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.
($1 = 0.8522 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Ludwig Burger and Sam Holmes)