HSBC ⁠cut 10% of ‌its U.S.-based debt capital markets team, ​continuing to cull costs after announcing ​a revamp of ​the business last October, Bloomberg News reported ⁠on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least six people in ​New ‌York were let ⁠go ⁠on Thursday, the report added. "We don't ​comment on ‌individuals. We are ⁠committed to attracting and retaining talent as part of HSBC's high-performance culture and are proud of the progress of our DCM franchise," an HSBC spokesperson ‌said in an emailed statement ⁠to Reuters. (Reporting by ​Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by ​Mihika ‌Sharma in Bengaluru; ⁠Editing by ​Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)