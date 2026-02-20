PHOTO
HSBC cut 10% of its U.S.-based debt capital markets team, continuing to cull costs after announcing a revamp of the business last October, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
At least six people in New York were let go on Thursday, the report added. "We don't comment on individuals. We are committed to attracting and retaining talent as part of HSBC's high-performance culture and are proud of the progress of our DCM franchise," an HSBC spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)