MUSCAT: The National Employment Programme has moved to establish a national employment governance system for the civil society and charitable sectors as part of broader efforts to strengthen their role in economic development and job creation in the Sultanate of Oman.

The initiative was discussed during a coordination meeting on Monday between the National Employment Programme, also known as Tashgheel and Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

The meeting focused on developing an integrated institutional and operational framework aimed at improving the contribution of civil society and charitable organisations to employment generation, local added value and sustainable economic growth.

Officials discussed linking community and charitable initiatives with national priorities, labour market requirements, value chains and promising economic sectors to maximise their developmental and social impact.

Specialists from the National Employment Programme reviewed strategic pillars for transforming the sector into a more sustainable and efficient operational model based on the integration of financing, initiatives and operations.

The proposed framework seeks to channel community resources and projects towards measurable economic and employment outcomes while supporting local content and stimulating initiatives capable of creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

Participants also stressed the importance of establishing a national committee for employment governance in the civil society and charitable sectors.

The proposed committee would oversee the development of regulatory and institutional frameworks, strengthen cooperation between government entities, the private sector and community organisations; and establish indicators to measure the economic, social and employment impact of initiatives and programmes.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to begin the implementation phase through the development of the required regulatory, legislative and institutional frameworks needed to establish an integrated employment governance system.

Officials said the approach would enable the sector to play a greater role in supporting the national economy, increasing employment contributions and advancing sustainable development goals in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, who also serves as Supervisor of the National Employment Programme.

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