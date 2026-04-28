Muscat –The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology hosted the Makeen Forum on Monday under the theme ‘From Qualification to Impact’, marking five years since the initiative’s launch, as officials highlighted its growing role in shaping Oman’s digital economy.

Held under the patronage of H E Dr Mahad bin Said Ba’awain, Minister of Labour, the forum brought together senior officials, including H E Saeed bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, alongside industry partners and stakeholders.

In his opening address, H E Dr Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology, described Makeen as a cornerstone in building a competitive digital workforce by equipping Omani talent with advanced skills aligned to market needs. He said sustained investment in human capital is key to developing high-value industries, strengthening digital sovereignty and supporting broader economic diversification goals.

HE Al Shidhani noted that Makeen has helped raise Omanisation in the IT sector to 45.5%, while facilitating employment for 2,790 Omanis. Specialised and technical roles now account for 69% of jobs supported under the programme, with 4,949 Omanis entering the sector underscoring improved workforce readiness.