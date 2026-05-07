Siyanqobangamandla Engineering Services (Siyanqoba), a 100% black woman-owned and managed engineering company based in eMalahleni, has recently been awarded a significant investment by the Abadali Fund, a Black Business Growth Fund which forms part of the Abadali Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

This is a South African economic inclusion initiative by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) in partnership with J.P. Morgan, and is managed by Edge Growth Ventures.

The facility will enable Siyanqoba to:



- acquire specialised mining equipment,



- expand its operational capacity, and



- create additional jobs in Mpumalanga.

Founded in 2013 by Nqobile Valentia Mkhabela, Siyanqoba has grown from a single engineering entity into a diversified group with three subsidiaries specialising in (i) engineering, (ii) mining and logistics, and (iii) energy – with women leading each business unit. Over 530 permanent jobs have been created under Mkhabela's leadership, a record that earned her the Job Creator of the Year award at the 2024 Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. She was also a finalist in the 36th Annual Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year® Awards and a finalist for the Richard Fletcher Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2025.

The business serves Tier 1 mining houses such as Seriti Resources, Thungela, and Glencore, which means Siyanqoba has built a 12-year track record in conveyor systems engineering, plant maintenance, and mechanical and electrical services. This is the foundation that positioned the business well for the Abadali Fund's investment thesis of backing high-growth, majority black-owned SMEs with strong job creation potential

“The process of the application was very educational for me as an entrepreneur and for my colleagues, as Edge Growth guided us throughout the journey. Our business acumen has been sharpened, helping us achieve our strategic outcomes and deliver positive results,” says Mkhabela

The funding is already translating into operational confidence. “The funding has increased our confidence, particularly with our niche clients who are our largest revenue contributors. It has enabled us to maintain compliance in service delivery, positively impacting our SLAs and driving revenue growth,” she adds.

“The business’s growth trajectory over the past 12 years, and its projected future performance, reflects its consistent quality service delivery to blue-chip clients and the strength of its technical team, led by a highly experienced and astute entrepreneur. Siyanqobangamandla Engineering exemplifies developmental impact at its highest level, evidenced by its role as a major catalyst for job creation within its local community and surrounding regions,” says Fana Mnguni, associate principal at Edge Growth and one of its senior dealmakers.

With a strengthened balance sheet and growing order book, Siyanqoba is positioned to deepen its footprint in the mining sector while continuing its commitment to job creation, women and youth empowerment, and community development in Mpumalanga.

Founded in 2021, the Abadali Fund is designed to extend debt financing to eligible, black enterprises primarily operating in the industrial, green and township economy sectors of South Africa. The focus is on providing medium- and long-term funding to black-owned and majority black-controlled businesses that may not have access to traditional commercial finance. The Abadali Fund currently has over R300 million under management.

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