RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the implementation of two decisions to raise Saudization rates in marketing and sales professions, effective from Sunday, April 19 following the expiry of the grace period granted to private sector establishments.

This is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide more motivating job opportunities for Saudi men and women across various regions of Saudi Arabia.

The decisions stipulate raising the Saudization rate in at least 20 marketing and sales professions in the private sector to 60 percent. This will be applicable to establishments with three or more employees in these professions, with a minimum wage of SR 5,500 set for Saudi employees to be counted for the Saudization quota in marketing professions.

The professions targeted for Saudization in marketing include: marketing manager, advertising agent, advertising manager, graphic designer, advertising designer, public relations specialist, advertising specialist, marketing specialist, public relations manager and photographer. The targeted professions in sales include sales manager, retail sales representative, wholesale sales representative, sales representative, IT and communications equipment sales specialist, sales specialist, commercial specialist, and goods broker.

The ministry published the procedural guides related to the decisions on its website, which include details of the covered professions, implementation mechanisms, and the calculation of Saudization rates, to inform employers and establishments about how Saudization is calculated and the penalties stipulated for violators.

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