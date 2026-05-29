MUSCAT - The Directorate-General of Culture, Sports and Youth in Dhofar Governorate is preparing to organise a series of diverse sports, cultural, and youth events that will be held at sports complexes and stadiums across Dhofar Governorate in the coming months. The programmes will aim to enhance community participation, discover local talents and develop the capabilities of youth in various sports, cultural and knowledge-based fields.

Faisal bin Ali al Nahdi, Assistant Director-General of the Directorate-General of Culture, Sports and Youth in Dhofar Governorate, told the Observer that diversity in sports, cultural and youth programmes represents a key pillar in building an active and balanced society.

“As we are gearing up for the upcoming Khareef season, we are planning a series of activities that are designed to target different age groups and interests, contributing to the creation of an integrated youth environment that combines sports, culture and creativity,” he said.

Al Nahdi affirmed that the events will include a wide range of sports activities such as fitness programmes, swimming, bowling, badminton, tennis, volleyball, basketball and the Dhofar Governorate Football Championship for Wilayats. “The programmes, which will be part of the upcoming Summer Sports Programme, will also feature workshops and lectures on artificial intelligence and modern applications, nutrition and health, road safety, governance in sports institutions, entrepreneurship and innovation, in addition to theatrical workshops and community open-day activities,” he said.

YOUTH ENVIRONMENT

Al Nahdi further explained that sports activities contribute significantly to improving both physical and mental health, reducing inactivity and lifestyle-related diseases, while also helping participants develop personal and social skills such as leadership, discipline, teamwork and self-confidence.

“The inclusion of workshops on artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and modern technologies reflects the Directorate’s commitment to keeping pace with global developments and equipping young people with future-oriented skills that enhance creativity and innovation. The combination of sports, culture and technology will help to create a positive youth environment that supports talent development and personal growth,” he added.

Regarding the role of these events in supporting local sports talents, Al Nahdi explained that tournaments and competitions provide valuable opportunities to identify promising athletes and further develop their abilities.

“Our regular competitions help to improve technical and physical performance while giving participants practical experience and competitive exposure. Also, we are working to introduce a variety of sports such as bowling, badminton and tennis in order to open the door for new talents who may not find opportunities in traditional sports. Furthermore, the participation of clubs and sports centres contributes to sustaining sports activities and building a strong athletic foundation capable of competing at local and regional levels,” he concluded.

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