MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, marked World Intellectual Property Day 2026 under the theme “Intellectual Property and Sport: Prepare, Launch, Innovate,” highlighting the role of IP in driving innovation in the sports sector and transforming it into a sustainable economic industry.

The event featured presentations and specialised workshops on intellectual property concepts and Oman’s sports strategy, underscoring links between the sector and the pillars of Oman Vision 2040.

Nasra bint Sultan al Habsi, Director General of Commerce, said the theme reflects the growing importance of IP rights as a key pillar in developing the sports sector into an integrated, investment-driven industry. She noted that this aligns with Oman Vision 2040 goals to enhance the efficiency of sports institutions and strengthen their role within a sustainable economic system, while emphasising the need to protect trademarks and innovation rights to ensure long-term growth.

Eng Khalid bin Hamoud al Hinai, Director of the National Intellectual Property Office, said the occasion highlights the importance of IP awareness. He noted that the sports theme was selected due to the strong link between intellectual property and the sector’s economic potential in transforming sports into a sustainable industry.

A panel discussion featured Khalifa bin Saif al Issai, Advisor to the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, who described the sports sector as one of the most promising for Oman’s next phase of development. He stressed that intellectual property is essential to developing the sector as a national system, attracting investment, and protecting national identity.

Al Issai added that the National Intellectual Property Office will collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth to raise public awareness of IP rights and their benefits for the sports sector.

Citing a recent international study, he said the sector currently contributes 0.9 per cent to Oman’s GDP—below regional averages of 1.5 per cent and global levels exceeding 2 per cent—while accounting for just 0.5 per cent of total employment across public, private and non-profit entities.

The study highlighted opportunities to boost the sector’s contribution by attracting international sports organisations to establish regional headquarters in Oman, increasing local and global sporting events, expanding sports tourism, developing the e-sports market, and leveraging infrastructure through sponsorships and partnerships.

These findings underscore the need to transform sports from a recreational activity into a sustainable economic sector by diversifying income sources, attracting investment, and strengthening national sporting identity.

Intellectual property plays a critical role in this transformation by protecting trademarks and national identity, enhancing economic returns, regulating broadcasting rights, and supporting innovation across the sports ecosystem. It also safeguards the rights of players and technical staff, combats counterfeiting and commercial fraud, and helps build a professional, investment-friendly sports environment.

The event also showcased the work of photographer Khamis bin Ali al Maharbi, whose extensive portfolio highlights Oman’s natural and cultural heritage, underscoring the importance of intellectual property in protecting and valuing creative expression.

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