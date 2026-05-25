Muscat – Oman is moving ahead with an ambitious plan to modernise its sports sector through regulatory reforms, infrastructure development and greater professionalisation, senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth (MCSY) said during a media briefing on Sunday.

H E Basil bin Ahmed Al Rawas, Undersecretary for Sports and Youth in MCSY, said a ministerial decision has been issued to amend the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law in support of national team athletes.

Under the amendments, athletes employed in the civil service sector will be allowed to fully dedicate themselves to national team duties throughout the sporting season, a move aimed at enhancing professionalism and improving the performance of Omani athletes at regional and international levels.

H E Al Rawas described the decision as a significant step towards creating a more supportive environment for sporting excellence and achievement in the sultanate.

“There are positive developments in the area of dedication and professionalism that will open the door to greater support for sporting achievement,” he said.

The undersecretary also highlighted the ministry’s comprehensive study on the state of sports in Oman, which was conducted to provide an accurate assessment of the sector and identify the major challenges facing sports development in the country.

According to H E Al Rawas, the study involved institutional and field analysis and produced several important findings that will guide future policies and initiatives.

He said the study identified a number of priority areas, including the need to modernise sports legislation, strengthen sports investment, improve sports facilities and infrastructure, and develop more sustainable administrative systems within sports institutions.

H E Al Rawas stressed the importance of moving from voluntary-based management models to more professional administrative systems in line with international standards and Oman’s broader development objectives.

Meanwhile, Eng Khalid al Muntheri, General Project Director of Oman Integrated Sports City at the ministry, said the detailed masterplan for the Sports City in Musannah has been completed.

He said the integrated complex will feature 10 major components, including aquatics facilities, athletics venues, an indoor multi-sports hall, tennis courts and a main sports stadium.

He added that the Sports City will be developed according to international standards, positioning Oman to host major regional and international sporting events and championships in the future.