In a recent article by Oman Observer about the Tejarah Talks podcast, Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade & International Cooperation at MoCIIP, shared a thought that really stuck with me:

“Unless we develop our grassroots or sports culture, whether it’s in schools, in the maydans, or on the beaches of Oman, unless we promote this in our families or schools, we’re not going to be able to get into the real business of sports.”

It’s a powerful reminder. That quote—and the podcast episode as a whole—made me reflect on where we are as a country when it comes to sports. Yes, we’re starting to attract major international events, but we must be equally ambitious in growing a culture of everyday sport and physical activity, especially for our children.

In many ways, this reflects exactly what we try to do at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Of course, we’re proud to host international competitions—whether it was the FIFA World Cup screenings in our gardens in 2022 or the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships in 2023. But just as important are the everyday experiences: each summer, we transform our exhibition halls into an indoor sports hub, offering people a fun and affordable space to stay active and beat the heat.

Oman is naturally made for sports tourism. We’ve seen how our sister companies, like Oman Sail, are leading the way with events such as the upcoming World Sailing Inclusion Championships in 2025. But none of this happens in isolation. We need everyone—event organisers, schools, businesses, hospitality partners, and tourism boards—to come together to build something bigger.

We’re fortunate to have a landscape that many countries envy: dramatic mountains, open beaches, warm winds, and a year-round climate perfect for all kinds of activity. But to truly take advantage of this, we need to engage the most important player: our communities.

Getting children into sport isn’t just about fitness. It’s about teamwork. It’s about leadership. It’s about learning to stay focused, persevere, and enjoy the journey. And ultimately, it’s about making sport a bigger part of our national identity—an investment that also helps us attract global events.

That’s why initiatives like Sports Spark matter. If we want to see Omani athletes on international podiums—or see Oman feature more prominently on the global sports calendar—it all starts with access. It starts with a child picking up a racket or kicking a ball in a space that welcomes them.

From July 18 to August 16, OCEC will once again open its doors for people to play, move, and connect—with summer camps for kids, corporate challenges, tournaments, and more. It’s not just about putting on an event. It’s about creating access, building habits, and helping people discover what sport can do for them—physically, mentally, and socially.

So if you haven’t looked into it yet, now’s the time. You might just find that it changes more than your summer—it could change your daily routine.

