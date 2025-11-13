H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today launched the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, which sets out a comprehensive vision for the future of Dubai’s sports sector.

The plan aims to strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, unlock its economic potential and lays out ambitious goals for Dubai to become the world’s top sporting city by 2033.

A special event was organised by the Dubai Sports Council at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex outlining the plan’s key pillars and objectives.

The event brought together local and international sports stars, industry officials, representatives of federations and academies, as well as a wide network of partners and organisers of sporting megaevents.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also unveiled Dubai’s new sports identity, which will serve as a unifying symbol for the emirate’s sporting ecosystem. Chosen from thousands of public submissions by designers and creatives, the new emblem represents the beginning of a new chapter for sport in Dubai, reflecting the city’s ambition to be among the world’s leading destinations for athletes, sporting events and innovation in sport.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that the launch of the plan reflects Dubai’s long-term commitment to building a world-class sports sector that nurtures talent, encourages community participation and drives sustainable industry growth.

“We have launched a comprehensive and forward-looking vision for the future of sport in Dubai, one that enhances the sector’s competitiveness, creates new opportunities, nurtures young talent and strengthens Dubai’s global reputation as a centre for sporting excellence,” he said.

“In the next phase, our focus will be on empowering both public and private clubs to reach international standards, expanding community participation and developing world-class facilities and infrastructure that reflect Dubai’s ambition and capability,” he added.

“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading destination for sports and athletes by building a sports ecosystem that is dynamic, innovative and internationally competitive,” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor further said.

The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 is built around four main pillars: Community, Events, Clubs, and Talent. Overseen by the Dubai Sports Council, the plan’s 19 programmes and 75 initiatives are designed to enhance sports infrastructure, increase community participation, promote active lifestyles and nurture promising talent through world-class training and development systems.

The plan also identifies 17 priority sports within three categories: Emerging Sports, such as padel, combat sports and Esports, which are experiencing rapid growth; Community Sports, such as running and swimming, which encourage engagement and public health; and Sports with Global Reach, such as golf, cricket and basketball, which combine broad appeal with significant economic value.

By 2033, the plan aims to increase the contribution of the sports sector to Dubai’s GDP from AED10.17 billion to AED18.3 billion annually, grow the number of residents actively involved in sports from 1.6 million to 2.6 million, and raise attendance at major events hosted in Dubai each year from 1.67 million to 4.1 million participants.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor affirmed that the Dubai Sports Council will work closely with partners across the public and private sectors to achieve the plan’s objectives, ensuring a more competitive and sustainable future for the sports industry. He added that the plan will make sport a key driver of Dubai’s growth, improving health, happiness and overall quality of life across the community.

“Sport is a fundamental pillar of Dubai’s vision for a vibrant and cohesive society. It promotes wellbeing, brings people together and inspires progress. We call on all entities and individuals to contribute to the success of this plan, ensuring Dubai continues to set new standards of quality and impact,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also directed that the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 and the emirate’s new sports identity be showcased during the World Sports Summit, which will take place in Dubai at the end of December. The summit will bring together international sports stars, decision-makers, officials and representatives of leading federations, institutions and companies from around the world.

The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, launched earlier this year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The plan seeks to build an integrated sports system that combines community development, competitive excellence and effective governance, keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid progress across all sectors. This approach aligns with global shifts in the sports industry and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The Dubai Sports Council will introduce robust governance mechanisms to ensure the effective implementation of all programmes and initiatives. This includes the adoption of clear performance indicators and strengthened collaboration with government entities and the private sector to ensure project sustainability and maximise investment efficiency in sports infrastructure.

The new strategic plan reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to building a healthy, active and sustainable society. It further consolidates the emirate’s position as the region’s sports capital and a global destination for athletes, talent and investors. The plan enhances Dubai’s standing in global happiness and quality-of-life indices, reflecting the city’s vision of sport as a foundation of wellbeing and progress.