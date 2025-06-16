UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting young Emirati sporting talents, developing their skills and capabilities, and harnessing all available resources to empower them to achieve sporting excellence at regional and international levels.

His Highness noted that advancing the sports sector is a central component of the UAE’s broader development vision, both now and in the future.

His Highness made these remarks during a reception at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where he met with Rouda Essa Al Serkal, a member of the UAE national chess team and Abu Dhabi Chess Club & Mind Games.

The meeting marked her recent triumph at the Arab Chess Championship, where she secured the title of Grandmaster – the first Emirati woman to earn this prestigious international designation – and her qualification for the Chess World Cup finals.

His Highness the President congratulated Rouda Al Serkal on this remarkable achievement, describing it as a valuable addition to the UAE’s record of accomplishments in chess. He wished her continued success in her upcoming participation in the World Cup and praised the determination and perseverance she has demonstrated since an early age.

For her part, Rouda Al Serkal expressed her joy at meeting His Highness and conveyed her gratitude for the support and encouragement she has received.

She highlighted the significant role this backing has played in her journey, adding that she is proud to be the first Emirati woman to earn the title of Grandmaster, a milestone that reflects the leadership’s vision to empower Emirati women and enable them to realise their ambitions across all fields.