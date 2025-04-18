DUBAI - The UAE Marine Sports Federation and MAG Group Holding have inked a strategic sponsorship agreement, under which the Group becomes the official backer of the 2025 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship (Al Shawaheef).

This partnership marks an important step in advancing a long-term vision of elevating this sport into a Gulf-wide institution that empowers youth and celebrates national identity.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Sheryani, Secretary-General of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, and Moafaq Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding, in the presence of several senior officials.

It aims to leverage private sector expertise to expand Al Shawaheef racing across the Gulf and secure the future of wooden powerboat championships.

The agreement includes the launch of a Gulf-wide initiative titled "Shawaheef Ambassadors", which seeks to attract, train, and empower youth from across the GCC countries, while providing a competitive environment that enhances the presence of Emirati heritage sports at the regional level.

Al Sheryani said, "We are proud to partner with MAG Group Holding, and this marks a significant milestone in the journey of Al Shawaheef racing. It reflects our mutual resolve to champion homegrown sporting events and celebrate our heritage with a modern flair. With the 'Ambassadors of Al Shawaheef' initiative, we offer young racers a unique opportunity for creativity and strengthen their ties to their culture and identity."

Al Gaddah stated, "Our commitment goes beyond real estate development to investing in people and preserving customs. Sponsoring the Al Shawaheef Championship highlights our dedication to national causes and empowering the next generation."



RM