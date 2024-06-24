His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (38) of 2024 on the Dubai Camel Racing Club, outlining its objectives, responsibilities, organisational structure, and governance of its Board of Directors.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (27) of 2024 appointing H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club.

The Decree and the Decision are effective from their dates of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Decision No. (41) of 2024 pertaining to the secondment of Ali Saeed Ali bin Saroud Al Mansouri from Dubai Police and his appointment as the CEO of Dubai Camel Racing Club. The Decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, issued Decision No. (1) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Members of the Board include Atiq Salem Balarti Al Humairi, Rashid Mubarak Markhan Al Ketbi, Abdullah Ali bin Humaidan Al Falasi, and Suhail Hamad Markhan Al Ketbi, in addition to the CEO of the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The Decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Decree No. (38) of 2024 annuls Decision No. (6) of 2008 establishing the Dubai Camel Racing Club, and any other legislations that may contradict it. Existing regulations under Decision No. (6) of 2008 remain in effect until replaced by new ones under the Decree.