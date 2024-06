The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Zakat (AWQAF) has directed all the preachers of its mosques across the UAE to keep the Friday sermon short so that the duration of the sermon and prayer does not exceed 10 minutes, starting tomorrow, Friday 28th June, until early October.

This is to ensure the safety of worshippers and to meet the needs of those who visit the houses of God, especially during the summer months when temperatures are high.