RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers denied rumors about shortage of quantity in bottles of dairy products.



The federation, represented by the National Committee for Fresh Dairy Producers, confirmed that the preparation and production of dairy products takes place within a tightly automated system throughout various phases of its production and packaging in containers of various sizes before their distribution in the markets.



The federation’s reaction came in the context of the circulation of a video clip on social media that allege shortage of milk quantities in a number of containers produced by some dairy companies. “The difference in quantities in the external appearance inside some containers is due to the consolidation of the milk at specific level in the container for a period after production and this results in heavy ingredients falling and light and transparent liquids rising to the top of the container,” the federation said while clarifying that it is actually not a decrease in weight or quantity. “If the container is shaken, the quantities return to their normal level,” it pointed out.



The federation stated that the packaging system is programmed electronically, in accordance with the standard conditions and the size and weight of the packages, under strict control and approved quality standards and tests. Accordingly, there is no room or possibility to change or modify the quantities filled in the bottles or the weight of each package. Otherwise, it would be completely defective in the automated system for the production and manufacturing stages.



It also pointed out that the automated system excludes packages that do not conform to specifications as they pass through the weighing and matching machine, especially with the presence of an electronic weight sensor, through which packages are filled and closed automatically when they reach the approved weight without any human intervention.



The federation underlined the need for obtaining accurate information and data from the authorized sources. It reassured consumers that the stages of milk production and packaging are carried out in accordance with high-precision standards so as to ensure that dairy products are compatible and conform to the required specifications, including the weight and quantity of each package.

