Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has approved 53 decisions issued by the Board of Directors of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) relating to the issuance and renewal of mining exploration and exploitation licences during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

The approvals follow recommendations from a specialised committee formed by ministerial decree to review applications for mineral exploration and exploitation licences. This forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to regulate mining activities and maximise the economic value of Egypt’s mineral resources.

According to the ministry, the decisions include the issuance of 11 exploration licences for minerals such as vein feldspar, calcite, vermiculite, wadi feldspar, magnetite, iron oxide and talc.

In addition, 15 exploitation licences were issued for minerals including fluorite, iron oxide and phosphate, while 26 exploitation licences were renewed for phosphate, wadi feldspar, iron oxide, glass sand and vein feldspar. The approvals also included one land licensing request.

The ministry stressed that all decisions were taken in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations and are aligned with its strategy to promote investment in the mining sector and increase the added value of mineral resources.

Furthermore, the authority approved the issuance and renewal of valid licences for a total of 24 companies, including 18 private-sector firms and six public-sector and public business sector entities, in accordance with established regulatory frameworks.

The ministry noted that these measures support its broader vision of aligning mineral exploration and exploitation activities with the requirements of domestic industry, ensuring the availability of raw materials for strategic sectors. These include phosphate fertilisers (phosphate), glass manufacturing (glass sand), ceramics (feldspar), cement (iron oxide), and other downstream industries that rely on minerals such as talc, vermiculite and magnetite.

This approach is intended to support industrial localisation, strengthen integration between the mining and industrial sectors, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

