Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract for a new food and mining industries project by Al-Atta Group in Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with investments of $11 million (EGP 515 million), as per a statement.

The project will be developed under the Main Development Company (MDC), the development arm of the SCZONE.

It will be built on an area of 17,000 square meters and is expected to create around 30 direct job opportunities.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the agreement covering the processing of 10,000 tons of packaged grains annually, alongside activities related to the processing and trading of metals and precious stones.