Egypt - MAG Group for Investment and Trade has announced the expansion of its operations across several African countries, following the signing of new agreements with Chad, Sierra Leone, and Burkina Faso.

The agreements cover projects in infrastructure, mining, as well as medical and development sectors, as part of broader efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between Egypt and African markets.

Mohamed Atta Gad, Chairperson of MAG Group, said the company operates through an integrated economic model that combines mining, industry, logistics, trade, infrastructure, and food production. He noted that this approach supports long-term development partnerships across the continent while reinforcing Egypt’s economic presence in Africa.

In the mining sector, Atta Gad said MAG Group signed an agreement with the Republic of Chad granting the company a concession to extract and develop economically valuable minerals. The projects will be implemented using advanced exploration and processing technologies and in line with international environmental and technical standards.

The concession area includes strategic minerals such as antimony, in addition to gold, silver, zinc, and lead—resources widely used in the energy, electronics, and advanced technology industries. He added that the global mining market is approaching USD 220 billion in value.

The group has deployed specialised teams of geologists and geophysicists equipped with advanced surveying and electromagnetic exploration systems to identify mineral reserves and assess production potential.

In parallel, a gold processing and refining plant is currently under construction in the Cairo Industrial Zone. The facility aims to convert raw materials sourced from African markets into refined bullion for industrial and investment use, supporting Egypt’s ambitions to become a regional hub for gold processing amid rising national gold exports.

As part of its regional expansion strategy, MAG Group has opened six branches across countries in the Sahel and Sahara region, with official support from host governments.

In transport and logistics, the group reported operating more than 1,350 trucks in 2025, transporting hundreds of thousands of tonnes of goods across African and regional markets. These operations included supplying cement to Sudan, Libya, and Chad; chemical fertilisers to Sudan; and construction materials to various regional markets.

MAG Group said it has developed an integrated operating system covering land, sea, and air transport, supported by customs clearance, risk management, and cargo insurance services. Founded in 1994 as a logistics provider, the company later expanded into international trade and infrastructure development.

The group is also involved in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, including road construction linking Egypt and Sudan, as well as participation in the Cairo–Cape Town highway project.

MAG Group currently operates across Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Chad, several West African countries, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Its logistics fleet includes around 200 heavy and specialised trucks, with plans to expand capacity by 60%.

In addition, the company owns a 600-feddan agricultural project in Aswan that supports food security initiatives and operates a community development arm through the Atta Gad Foundation.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

