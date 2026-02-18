Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development has invited companies to participate in a large-scale exploration programme for precious and base metals in the south-east region near the Algerian border.

The Appel Public à la Concurrence (APC) notice - referenced as No. 1/DGMH/2026 - offers 361 blocks, covering 13,000 square kilometres within the Tafilalet and Figuig Mining Region (RMTF) – a zone rich in gold, silver and copper, lead, zinc and barite.

The tender represents roughly 22–25 percent of the total RMTF mining basin.

The ministry said the tender introduces a strengthened evaluation system based on four criteria:

Multi-criteria evaluation emphasising technical, financial, social, economic, health and safety requirements

Efficient use of land and natural resources, especially water and energy

Additional incentives for integrated sustainable mining models that incorporate circular economy practices, renewable energy, and storage technologies.

Project selection to be guided by the Africa-centric Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework adopted during the Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition, held in November 2025 in Marrakech, and ratified through Marrakech Declaration.

Interested companies are required to submit their applications by 15 May 2026, at 4:30 p.m., either to the regional directorate in Errachidia for projects located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, or to the regional directorate in Oujda for projects in the Oriental region.

The mining sector in Morocco is regulated by Law No 33-13, and Law No 74-15 Related to the Mining Regions of Tafilalet and Figuig.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

