Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development has invited companies to participate in a large-scale exploration programme for precious and base metals in the south-east region near the Algerian border.

The Appel Public à la Concurrence (APC) notice - referenced as No. 1/DGMH/2026 - offers 361 blocks, covering 13,000 square kilometres within the Tafilalet and Figuig Mining Region (RMTF) – a zone rich in gold, silver and copper, lead, zinc and barite.

The tender represents roughly 22–25 percent of the total RMTF mining basin.

The ministry said the tender introduces a strengthened evaluation system based on four criteria:

  • Multi-criteria evaluation emphasising technical, financial, social, economic, health and safety requirements
  • Efficient use of land and natural resources, especially water and energy
  • Additional incentives for integrated sustainable mining models that incorporate circular economy practices, renewable energy, and storage technologies.
  • Project selection to be guided by the Africa-centric Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework adopted during the Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition, held in November 2025 in Marrakech, and ratified through Marrakech Declaration.

Interested companies are required to submit their applications by 15 May 2026, at 4:30 p.m., either to the regional directorate in Errachidia for projects located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, or to the regional directorate in Oujda for projects in the Oriental region.

The mining sector in Morocco is regulated by Law No 33-13, and Law No 74-15 Related to the Mining Regions of Tafilalet and Figuig.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

