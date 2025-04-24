Morocco will launch new mining tenders in 2025 for tapping lead and zinc deposits, the North African country’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development was quoted as saying by local Arabic language media.

Speaking during a parliamentary Q&A session, Leila Benali said a total of 179 blocks will be offered in the Eastern High Atlas mining region, while 149 blocks will be made available in the Tafilalet-Maider region.

She said the mining sector generates over 500 million Moroccan dirhams ($54 million) in annual revenues.

Benali didn’t disclose specific timelines for the launch of the new tenders.

Morocco's mining sector is regulated by Law No 33-13, and Law No 74-15 Related to the Mining Regions of Tafilalet and Figuig.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

