The first production phase is scheduled to begin in June 2025 with an output capacity of 60 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. By December 2026, capacity is expected to scale to 12,000 tonnes annually

Oman has inaugurated its first industrial plant dedicated to converting legacy copper mining waste into high-purity copper using renewable energy and eco-friendly technologies — a major step toward green industrialisation and sustainable resource management in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

Located in the Wilayat of Suhar, the plant was officially opened on Monday under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. The launch was attended by ministers, senior officials and business leaders from across Oman’s public and private sectors.

Developed by Green Tech Mining and Services, the project is the first of its kind in the country. It was made possible through a strategic partnership between Oman Mining Company and Austria-based BPG Group, with support from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Total investment exceeds RO 41 million.

The initiative aims to turn environmental liabilities into economic value by reprocessing waste from historical copper mining operations. The first production phase is scheduled to begin in June 2025 with an output capacity of 60 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. By December 2026, capacity is expected to scale to 12,000 tonnes annually — significantly enhancing Oman’s footprint in the regional green mining sector.

Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, described the project as a “qualitative leap” in Oman’s industrial trajectory. “This plant integrates environmental sustainability with economic diversification and industrial localisation. It reflects our commitment to innovation-led development and cleaner industrial practices.” The project also supports the Oman Industrial Strategy 2040 by boosting value-added production, attracting high-tech investments and localising industries that harness the country’s natural resources. Copper cathodes produced at the facility will be classified as sustainably recycled metal — a key asset in global decarbonisation supply chains.

Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director-General of Industry at the ministry, said the plant represents a practical embodiment of the ministry’s push to enable advanced industrial projects. “We worked to ensure streamlined procedures and robust technical standards to bring this facility online. It’s a model of regulatory coordination and sustainable investment.” Ernst Grissemann, CEO of BPG Group, highlighted the long-term vision behind the project, which began in 2018. “The use of renewable energy and the plant’s zero-waste approach underlines our dedication to the responsible industry. This facility positions Oman as a regional hub for green transformation in the mining sector.” As Oman seeks to elevate its industrial competitiveness, reduce environmental impact, and create new value chains from existing resources, this project offers a blueprint for scalable, environmentally responsible industrial growth — reinforcing the Sultanate’s position in the global transition to sustainable development.

